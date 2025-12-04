Hatching up something unique

There’s a variety of chicken breeds available from Frey’s Hatchery, now in the hands of the third generation

At Frey’s Hatchery, a steady chorus of peeping chicks can be heard if you step into the back of one of Ontario’s oldest family-run hatcheries.

Located on the outskirts of St. Jacobs, Frey’s Hatchery has long been part of the agricultural fabric of the community. Generations of local families have purchased chicks there each spring, whether to stock small barnyards or start their own coops.

The business, a testament to the enduring legacy of Martin A. Frey, was founded in 1946. For nearly 80 years, the St. Jacobs business has been nurturing birds that are as appealing as they are robust, a tradition that continues to this day.

