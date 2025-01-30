Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

HomeGrown campaign notes local food available all through the year

By Ethan Braund

Last updated on Jan 30, 25

Posted on Jan 30, 25

3 min read

HomeGrown campaign notes local food available all through the year
Growth, including the construction of new homes, sees the province lose 319 acres of farmland each day.
; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Ethan Braund
Ethan Braund
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA