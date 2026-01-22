Jacks fall short in division battle, bounce back against Paris

The Applejacks celebrate Ben Morton’s goal with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock in the first period as Wellesley beat the Paris Titans 7-2 at The Orchard on Sunday. [Andrea Eymann]

The Wellesley Applejacks’ bid for division supremacy fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Woodstock Navy Vets, despite outshooting the leaders and being defensively solid with a new lineup

“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said head coach Derek Lebold, who noted his side had simply “failed to bear down on their chances” during the title tilt on the road last Friday.

With a point to prove two nights later, the Jacks produced one of their best performances of the season, with a 7-2 pasting of the Paris Titans on home ice to stay in the hunt for top spot.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;