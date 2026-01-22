Jacks fall short in division battle, bounce back against Paris

The Wellesley Applejacks’ bid for division supremacy fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Woodstock Navy Vets, despite outshooting the leaders and being defensively solid with a new lineup
“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said head coach Derek Lebold, who noted his side had simply “failed to bear down on their chances” during the title tilt on the road last Friday.
With a point to prove two nights later, the Jacks produced one of their best performances of the season, with a 7-2 pasting of the Paris Titans on home ice to stay in the hunt for top spot.
