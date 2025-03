The ten recipients received the King Charles III Coronation Medals on Mar. 11 at a ceremony held at the Elmira branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. From left are Ronald Ormson, John Deboer, Bryan Michenfelder, Mary Ellen Genereux, MP Tim Louis, Nicole Willcocks, Nathan Weltz, Karen Schieck, Richard Sheppard, Chris Shoemaker and Scott Hahn. [Tina Weltz]