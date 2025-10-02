Kings earn praise from coach in splitting pair of games

Kyle Morey shoots at the net during the Sugar Kings’ match against St. Marys Lincolns at the Woolwich Memorial Centre on Sunday night, a 5-2 loss. [Andrea Eymann]

Kyle Morey was the overtime hero as the Elmira Sugar Kings started off the weekend with a 2-1 win over Waterloo, but the next day’s visitors were less kind, with St. Marys posting a 5-2 victory.

Head coach Cory McRae saw plenty of positives in both games.

“For the most part, I thought we played well. Waterloo came in on Saturday night, and played us pretty hard. We got one late in overtime that gave us two points. So, take the two points, and we moved on,” he said.

“I actually thought Sunday, we probably played the best three periods of hockey we’ve played all year. I was pretty happy with our performance on Sunday, to be honest with you. I think we gave up like 12 shots after two periods, and it easily could have 4-0 or 5-0[in] the first period if we bury our chances.”

