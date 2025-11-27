Hot Off the Press
Kings pick up another four points besting two closest conference rivals

By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Nov 27, 25

Posted on Nov 27, 25

Elmira’s Brendan Gerber at the net during the Sugar Kings’ 3-2 OT defeat of the St. Mary’s Lincolns on Sunday at the WMC. [Andrea Eymann]

The Elmira Sugar Kings bested their two closest rivals in the GOHL’s Western Conference, claiming victories over the Chatham Maroons by a score of 7-5 and St. Marys Lincolns (3-2).

The Kings (18-2-1) are two points back of Chatham (18-3-1-2) for the conference lead, but with three games in hand after the weekend. They lead third-place St. Marys (14-6-2) by seven points.

“I was super-proud of the boys this weekend. I thought facing two of the strongest teams in the whole entire league back-to-back last weekend was really tough for us, a chance to see where we stood in our conference,” said head coach Cory McRae of the test his team passed with flying colours.

