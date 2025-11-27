Kings pick up another four points besting two closest conference rivals

Elmira’s Brendan Gerber at the net during the Sugar Kings’ 3-2 OT defeat of the St. Mary’s Lincolns on Sunday at the WMC. [Andrea Eymann]

The Elmira Sugar Kings bested their two closest rivals in the GOHL’s Western Conference, claiming victories over the Chatham Maroons by a score of 7-5 and St. Marys Lincolns (3-2).

The Kings (18-2-1) are two points back of Chatham (18-3-1-2) for the conference lead, but with three games in hand after the weekend. They lead third-place St. Marys (14-6-2) by seven points.

“I was super-proud of the boys this weekend. I thought facing two of the strongest teams in the whole entire league back-to-back last weekend was really tough for us, a chance to see where we stood in our conference,” said head coach Cory McRae of the test his team passed with flying colours.

