Kings pot plenty of goals winning a pair of games

Outscoring their opponents by a combined 17-5 in a pair of weekend games, the Elmira Sugar Kings extended their winning streak to eight games. The team remains atop the GOHL’s Western Conference standings with a record of 12-2.

In St. Thomas on October 24, the team posted a 10-4 win over the Stars. At home two days later, the Kings handed the still-winless Sarnia Legionnaires a 7-1 loss.

The team continues to score by committee, spreading out the goals across the lineup, which head coach Cory McRae noted as one of the team’s strengths.

“I think one of our best qualities is we have some good depth up front. On any given night, any given line, any given person can score. That’s one of our biggest attributes, our ability to put the puck in the net, not just relying on one or two guys. We’re pretty deep up front,” he said.

Last Friday night on the road, the Kings took an early lead, and then opened the floodgates to seal their hosts’ fate.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ;