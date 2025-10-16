Lancers settle for a split in latest iteration of the Battle of the Barns

The EDSS junior football squad posted a 28-14 victory against Waterloo-Oxford during the Battle of the Barns Oct. 9. Peter McCrae has a tight grip on the ball, trying to outrun his opponent. [Andrea Eymann]

The Lancers and Gators settled for a split last week as six teams from EDSS went head-to-head against their Waterloo-Oxford rivals in the annual Battle of the Barns.

Both of the EDSS football teams scored some bragging rights last week, as they destroyed their counterparts on October 9.

The junior boys won 28-14, while the senior squad posted a 24-7 victory. Both EDSS teams are currently ranked at the top of the WCSSAA leaderboard as of Wednesday.

“We’re riding pretty high right now in the first place, 3-0,” senior coach Steven Karn said, noting they have one regular-season game left before the WCSSAA playoffs.

