The Lancers and Gators settled for a split last week as six teams from EDSS went head-to-head against their Waterloo-Oxford rivals in the annual Battle of the Barns.
Both of the EDSS football teams scored some bragging rights last week, as they destroyed their counterparts on October 9.
The junior boys won 28-14, while the senior squad posted a 24-7 victory. Both EDSS teams are currently ranked at the top of the WCSSAA leaderboard as of Wednesday.
“We’re riding pretty high right now in the first place, 3-0,” senior coach Steven Karn said, noting they have one regular-season game left before the WCSSAA playoffs.