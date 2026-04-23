Hot Off the Press
Police investigating theft of tractor
These creamy potatoes are my new all-time favourite side dish
Why water workouts work wonders
Home Hardware to wind down furniture stores by end of May
Speaker program aims to inspire high school students with career dreams
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
The Kitchn [--] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: April 23, 2026
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Apr 23, 2026
Posted on Apr 23, 2026
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-april-23-2026/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
To market for the 23rd year
Next Article
Wallenstein farm offers a tour for this year’s Ontario Outstanding Young Farmers Awards
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: April 23, 2026
Scott Arnold
Apr 23, 2026
Lefcourtland: April 23, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Apr 23, 2026
READ MORE
Letters
Vote for councillors who’ll restore fiscal sanity
The Editor
Apr 16, 2026
Library a good use for community centre
The Editor
Apr 09, 2026
Taking note of special moments
The Editor
Apr 02, 2026
READ MORE
Editorials
In midst of labour strife, region must look at GRT cuts
The Editor
Apr 23, 2026
Carney’s latest folly revives poor idea for high-speed rail
The Editor
Apr 16, 2026
Skepticism is natural as Ford rolls out regional reform
The Editor
Apr 09, 2026
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA