Hot Off the Press
The Observer Year in Review 2025
Farmers part of the fight as food insecurity continues to grow
Kings extend winning streak to five ahead of holiday break
Permanent home sought for 120-foot quilt
Lefcourtland: January 1, 2026
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: January 1, 2026
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Jan 01, 26
Posted on Jan 01, 26
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-january-1-2026/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Wellesley drops tax hike to 3.49% for 2026
Next Article
Permanent home sought for 120-foot quilt
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: January 1, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Jan 01, 26
The View From Here: December 25, 2025
Scott Arnold
Dec 25, 25
READ MORE
Letters
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Region must take no for an answer
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
Arthur Street no place for bike lanes
The Editor
Dec 11, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
Better governance needed if this year is to improve on 2025
The Editor
Jan 01, 26
For a little while, we can at least pretend to be better
The Editor
Dec 25, 25
Trump’s latest overreach another reason to avoid U.S.
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA