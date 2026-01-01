Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Wellesley drops tax hike to 3.49% for 2026

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Jan 01, 26

Posted on Jan 01, 26

3 min read

Wellesley drops tax hike to 3.49% for 2026

Wellesley council has agreed to trim the township’s 2026 property tax increase to 3.49 per cent, after reducing planned reserve contributions and scaling back some recreation spending.

The increase will add $43 to the municipal portion of residents’ bills, raising the average township levy from $1,584 in 2025 to $1,627 in 2026.

The revised hike follows concerns over affordability and rising arrears, which prompted councillors to roll back an initial staff proposal for a 4.99-per-cent increase.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA