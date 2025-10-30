Students at Elmira’s St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School celebrated a Blue Jays Day last Friday as the team has made it back into the World Series after 32 years. Among those taking part were Chinonye Ike, Chester Ireland, Jaymar Benedict Caro, Lucas Fulcher, Scarlett Shouldice, Lily Schott, Brandon King, Sawyer Bogoslowski, Quinn Williamson, Ella Koenemann, Mason Buchan, Ava Wrubel-Meyer, Harlow Snelling, Emylou Snyder, Karyna Yakovenko, Chloe Melady, Madeline McEachern, Kayannie Cruickshank, Madison Becker and Ryan Haffner. Andrea Eymann

Blue Jays fever has swept the nation, and this area is no exception in keeping a close eye on things as the Toronto squad faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

St. Jacobs businesses have seen more people coming through the door, while at Elmira’s St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School, students got in on the excitement about Canada’s only major league baseball team with their Blue Jays Day on October 25.

Public support can be spotted all over the place – ‘Go Blue Jays Go!’ is a familiar sight – including on the Programmed Insurance Brokers’ electronic sign at the south end of Elmira.

Additionally, on Arthur Street next to the Food Basics, there’s a mannequin dressed as a fan holding a sign that says, “Spread the news – Go Jays Go,” since Canada’s national baseball team made it into the World Series on October 20, after defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the ALCS.

