Adam Harvey of the Linwood Lions Club at the ball diamond that will be part of Snofest Feb. 7. [Andrea Eymann]

The cold and snowy conditions so far this winter should make conditions ideal for the annual Linwood Snofest on February 7.

The event started more than four decades ago as a way for community members to brighten up the frosty season.

The torch was then passed to the Linwood rec. board, which in turn passed the mantle to the Linwood Lions Club, which last year organized the softball-in-the-snow tournament. This year, while snopitch is still the focus, an outdoor rink will also be open, weather permitting, restoring a feature absent for several years now.

