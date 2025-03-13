Martin, Aden



Passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener. Aden will be fondly missed by his wife of 52 years, Debbie; his daughters Tiffany Voskamp of Atwood, and Tammara (Jake) Kurtz of St. Jacobs. Aden was a proud papa to Maguire Kurtz and Sawyer Voskamp. He will be missed by his siblings Mervin of Elmira, David (Verda) of Carthage, Abner (Wanda) of Palmerston, Osiah (Marilyn) of Elmira, Eileen (James) Horst of Elmira, and Oscar (Shirley) of Elora. Also missed by sisters-in-law Melodee (Wayde) Nicholls of Cambridge, and Elmeda Martin of Listowel; and by John Voskamp of Atwood. Predeceased by his grandsons Austin and Dietrick Voskamp, parents Osiah and Malinda Martin of Three Bridges Rd., brothers Amsey (Fran), Delton, Cleason, Daniel (Verna); sisters Luella (Stewart) Martin, Elmeda (Alvin) Bowman, and sister-in-law Heidi Shoemaker. Aden dedicated 45 years to driving feed truck for Wallenstein Feed & Supply. He was also known to frequent the local golf courses. Cremation has taken place, and following Aden’s wishes there will be no visitation or service. So the next time you’re sitting around a campfire, think of him. The next time you’re out for a round of golf, think of him. The next time the Leafs lose in the playoffs again, think of Aden! Memorial donations to Grand River Hospital – Freeport Campus or Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. To our family, friends and neighbours, THANK YOU!! To the amazing staff on the 4th floor at Grand River Terrace, Mr. Aden says thank you.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;