Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak accused Premier Doug Ford of “throwing the baby out with the bath water” over the province’s plan to ban all speed cameras.

He said the proposed legislation could prove a costly mistake as he joined other municipal leaders in calling for the province to at least make school zones an exception to the prohibition.

“I think it’s less than a year since we’ve had them deployed, and you have to wonder whether some adjustments could have been made,” Nowak told The Observer.

