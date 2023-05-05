February 20, 1980 to April 6, 2023

With broken hearts we must announce that Philip Graham Dunsmore passed away peacefully in his home in London, Ontario.

Philip is remembered lovingly by his parents Graham and Barbara Dunsmore( Brethour) and his sister Nicole Dunsmore and his brother-in-law Carl Bondi and grandmother, Marie Therese McIntosh (Brunelle). Joining our family in mourning are aunts and uncles, Doris Palmateer (Brethour) of Campbellford, On, Jim Brethour of Campbellford, On, Gordon (Mary) Brethour of Codrington, On, Joan Graham (Brethour) of Richmond Hill, On, Donna (Ken) Carr (Brethour) of Edmonton, Ab, and Charlene (Rick) Whitlock of Bradford, On, Mali (Grant) Bickley (McIntosh) of Newmarket, On,and Ian (Joanne) McIntosh of Barrie, On, Sylvia Dewitt (Nancock) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Carlyne McCrory of (Montreal). Numerous cousins and friends join in our grief.

Predeceased grandparents, Joseph and Hazel Brethour (McCoy) and Eleanor Dunsmore, aunt Marie Stephens (Brethour) and uncle, Robert Brethour.

We want to thank all our family, friends and clients and especially our friends at St. John’s in Elora and Philip’s work family at Beertown in London, On. Thank you for remembering Philip in such wonderful tributes and for the kindness all of you have shown to his family and friends.

May Philip’s star shine forever in everyone’s heart.

Philip touched many lives with his contagious smile, his quick wit, his vast knowledge of the world and his willingness to lend an ear whenever anyone needed it. Phil went above and beyond as often as possible to take care of those around him Philip was an amazing person, a wonderful son, and a good friend to many and will be loved forever.

This is the motto Philip lived by:

You could leave life right now.

Let that determine what you say and do and think.

Memento Mori

There will be a service to remember Philip and commend him to God on Friday June 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 36 Henderson Street, Elora. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make memorial donations to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Elora, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

This service will be live streamed on the St. Johns, Elora, YouTube channel.

www.grahamgiddyfh.com

