A Celebration of Life will be held for Wendy Howse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 10 AM – 1 PM at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home (280 St. David Street South, Fergus). This will be a casual drop in style event, where guests are welcome to gather for a time of fellowship and refreshments, and to pay their final respects to Wendy. Interment will take place at the Elora Municipal Cemetery immediately following the Celebration of Life gathering.

