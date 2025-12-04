Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Plans for St. Jacobs development meet with chilly reception

By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Dec 04, 25

Posted on Dec 04, 25

2 min read

Plans for St. Jacobs development meet with chilly reception

Plans for a small townhouse development in the south end of St. Jacobs got a rough reception as the public weighed in during Tuesday night’s Woolwich council meeting.

From compatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood to traffic and sewage capacity, residents expressed concerns about the plan for 29 townhouse units on a 2.4-acre site at 1128 and 1134 Printery Rd.

Owner KSB Printery Road Inc. is seeking a zone change to allow higher-density development than the current zoning that allows single-family homes.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA