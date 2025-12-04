Plans for St. Jacobs development meet with chilly reception

Plans for a small townhouse development in the south end of St. Jacobs got a rough reception as the public weighed in during Tuesday night’s Woolwich council meeting.

From compatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood to traffic and sewage capacity, residents expressed concerns about the plan for 29 townhouse units on a 2.4-acre site at 1128 and 1134 Printery Rd.

Owner KSB Printery Road Inc. is seeking a zone change to allow higher-density development than the current zoning that allows single-family homes.

