Putting her concern for her friend on canvas

To help Elmira’s Theresa Stroeder, her friend Donna Voisin from Kitchener is raising money through her paintings to help cover the cost of medical bills that have accumulated for the family.
Stroeder was first found unresponsive on Feb. 1, 2024, and was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital (now called WRHN @ Queen’s Boulevard), where she was found to be suffering from bacterial meningitis.
She would then be diagnosed with venous thrombosis (VT) and cerebral vasculitis (CV) due to complications from the infection, which took a great deal of advocacy to obtain these diagnoses from the family.