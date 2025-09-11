Hot Off the Press
Putting her concern for her friend on canvas

Donna Voisin is using a painting as a way to raise more money for Elmira woman dealing with medical issues

By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Sep 11, 25

Posted on Sep 11, 25

4 min read

Donna Voisin is raising money for Thersea Stroeder by selling $10 ballots to win a print of the painting she made, entitled Healing Energy. [Andrea Eymann]

To help Elmira’s Theresa Stroeder, her friend Donna Voisin from Kitchener is raising money through her paintings to help cover the cost of medical bills that have accumulated for the family.

Stroeder was first found unresponsive on Feb. 1, 2024, and was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital (now called WRHN @ Queen’s Boulevard), where she was found to be suffering from bacterial meningitis.

She would then be diagnosed with venous thrombosis (VT) and cerebral vasculitis (CV) due to complications from the infection, which took a great deal of advocacy to obtain these diagnoses from the family.  

Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

