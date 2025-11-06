Region’s garbage carts not met with a warm welcome

Waterloo Region workers delivering new garbage and food waste bins to houses on William St., Elmira. Collection of the new carts will not begin until Mar. 2. [Julian Gavaghan]

Elmira residents have spoken of their anger about having to store the region’s two new high-tech bins for four months before they are ready to be collected by trucks with robotic arms.

Separate wheeled black and green containers with digital tracking tags were delivered last week, as the municipality prepares for the March 2 start date of its new automated system.

However, many residents, particularly those with smaller homes, were left wondering where to put the new empty bins while also continuing to store garbage and food waste for the current manual collection.

