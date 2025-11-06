Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Residents push back on region’s delay of Elmira bypass

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Nov 06, 25

Posted on Nov 06, 25

Region project manager Oriana Aguas at the meeting. [Julian Gavaghan]

Woolwich residents lined up at a public meeting over a proposed Elmira bypass to dispute the Region of Waterloo’s claims about the amount of traffic using Arthur Street each day.

Many, including former regional chair Ken Seiling, asked the municipality to carry out another study amid fears that low figures were being used as an excuse to delay or avoid building a new multi-million-dollar road to divert traffic from downtown.

The count, carried out during the pandemic in 2022, found that 22,900 vehicles, including 1,050 trucks, travelled along Arthur Street over a 24-hour period.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

Food
