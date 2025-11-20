Setting off down the yellow brick road

KWMP presents its take on The Wizard of Oz, with the musical opening next week at the Humanities Theatre

From the drab confines of a Kansas farmhouse, Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are whisked away by a tornado to a magical land, where she meets three friends and they travel down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard in hopes of getting the young girl home.

L. Frank Baum’s enduring tale and the songs from the movie – including Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to See the Wizard and Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead – will take centre stage as K-W Musical Productions (KWMP) perform The Wizard of Oz next week in Waterloo.

“It is absolutely a classic,” said associate director Jessica Seguin.

