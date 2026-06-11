St. Jacobs residents still waiting for whistle to be blown away

The problem – the sound of a train whistle blaring through the village at all times of the day – is easy to identify. Fixing it won’t be, or at least not cheaply.

Echoing longstanding complaints, St. Jacobs residents are again calling on Woolwich council to take the necessary steps to eliminate trains blowing their whistles as they pass through level crossings.

That would require the likes of gates and flashing signals, likely at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars in each instance. The whistle is a safety requirement used unless the crossing meets certain standards, including the presence of flashing lights and bells, for instance.