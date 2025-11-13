Hot Off the Press
The Observer
The implications of AI addressed as part of upcoming conference

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Nov 13, 25

Posted on Nov 13, 25

Elmira’s Doug Thomas, president of Secular Connexion, fears AI becoming a “machine god” and making moral decisions for us. [Julian Gavaghan]

With artificial intelligence advancing at break-neck speed, Elmira’s Doug Thomas, the president of Secular Connexion, a national humanist organization, is worried about it making moral decisions for us.

“Anytime you turn your life over to a traditional god or to a machine god, you diminish your own freedom, your own responsibility for what you do,” he told The Observer.

Having won battles against the imposition of religious views on atheists and others, he now believes these achievements could be at risk due to the unchecked technological power of those behind AI, many of whom are in hock to the rising tide of far-right Christian nationalism.

Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

