They’ll be in Christmas mode at Breslau church this weekend

By Andrea Eymann

Local organizer Margaret Mather expects to pack about 1,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child project this weekend at Breslau Evangelical Missionary Church. Andrea Eymann

It’s not yet Halloween, but the season of giving is very much front and centre at Breslau Evangelical Missionary Church (BEMC), where they’re now taking part in Operation Christmas Child.

Local organizer Margaret Mather expects volunteers to pack around 1,000 shoeboxes filled with supplies for youngsters overseas. The work starts today (Thursday) and runs through Saturday.

The campaign collects items such as hygiene products, school supplies and small toys that are then put into shoebox parcels. The boxes are in turn collected up regionally to be sent to children in more than a hundred countries, from Namibia to the Philippines.

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan’s Purse, which does year-round work on projects such as building schools and clean-water systems in the developing world.

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

