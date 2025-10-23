The volunteer group behind an ambitious project to plant 22,500 trees along 335 kilometres of local roads is set to soon complete its mission – on time and under budget.

Trees for Woolwich’s three-year effort is due to end as it began, with the sowing of a sugar maple along Floradale Road, at a public celebration on November 7.

Mark Schwarz, who has led roadside teams in rain, hail, snow and shine since May 2022, using an “assembly line” planting method, said the scheme was an “incredible” achievement as he finished digging in some of the remaining 200 trees along Line 86, near West Montrose, on Monday.

“I’m super, super happy,” he told The Observer, while joined by other human hardy perennials in this effort, Matt Burke, Abdulbasad Nour and Josh Balkaran.

“We hoped we could do it, and we thought we could do it, but there were certainly a lot of challenges along the way,” he continued.

What makes the achievement more incredible is how relatively little the scheme has cost.

