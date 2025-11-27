Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Using data to help shape organic farming

By Thomas Kent

Nov 27, 25

Posted on Nov 27, 25

Data is bringing big changes to the agricultural sector.

The Organic Council of Ontario (OCO) is developing a new digital tool that could transform the way farmers, policymakers, researchers, and consumers perceive organic agriculture in Canada.

Called AskAgriWise, the platform aims to bring together the most comprehensive set of organic data ever assembled in this country, encompassing acreage, crop types, imports, exports, prices, soil health measurements, and community-level insights from farmers themselves. A beta testing version is expected in early January, with full public release planned for mid-March.

At its core, the project addresses a long-standing challenge for the organic sector: the lack of comprehensive, centralized data. The gap makes it difficult to track growth, shape policy, and demonstrate the value organics bring to Ontario’s landscape, economy, and food system.

Thomas Kent
