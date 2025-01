The Woolwich Wild U13-LL-1 team won the gold at the Jason Cripps Memorial Christmas Tournament last month. Mandy Carter, Hazel Kelly, Stella Haid, Lauryn McDonnell, Ava Baker, Monika Kumbera, Savy Gateman, Charley Young, Kinley Ogram, and Jane Wright-Lorree. Front: Harlee Merner. Absent: Ivy Burt, Emily Hahn, Zoe Martin, and Lexi Taylor. [Submitted]