Woolwich junior sledge hockey team captures gold

The Woolwich Thrashers junior team captured the gold at the OSHA championships on Apr. 16. Back row: coach Eric Deckert, coach Tyler Winter, head coach Eric Ruston, coach Andrew Campbell, pusher Daniel Salverda, manager Carrie Deckert. Middle row: Brayden Adkins, Wilder Sutter-Ruston, Carson Deckert, Callen Salverda, Charlie Damianov, Matthew Keleher. Front row: Elizabeth Winter, Hadley Deckert, Andre Fortin, Owen Armstrong, Bella Vujicic, Aidan Schumacher, Jasper Campbell, Alex Winter, Jack White. [Submitted]