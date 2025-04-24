Hot Off the Press
It’s another tight race in bellwether riding of Kitchener-Conestoga
MNR investigates illegal fishing for pike in Floradale
Woolwich tax increases outpace all but one comparator
TWEEC seeks volunteers to do battle with garlic mustard
Woolwich launches new e-waste program
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Woolwich launches new e-waste program
By
Ethan Braund
Last updated on Apr 24, 25
Posted on Apr 24, 25
1 min read
[Submitted]
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/woolwich-launches-new-e-waste-program/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Avoid pruning oak trees at this point to combat invasive species
Next Article
TWEEC seeks volunteers to do battle with garlic mustard
Ethan Braund
Trending
Recent
Elmira teen falls victim to high-pressure scam known to regional police
Wellesley approves 53% jump in fees on new homes, adding another $7,000
Wellesley drafting bylaw to ban kite fighting after incidents
Processing operation, lodgings approved for St. Jacobs-area orchard
Intersection in Wellesley under scrutiny following fatal collision
It’s another tight race in bellwether riding of Kitchener-Conestoga
MNR investigates illegal fishing for pike in Floradale
Woolwich tax increases outpace all but one comparator
TWEEC seeks volunteers to do battle with garlic mustard
Woolwich launches new e-waste program
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA