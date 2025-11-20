Woolwich makes some concessions, Breslau neighbours must still pay $14K

The owners of 25 properties in Breslau remain on the hook for $14,000 apiece as Woolwich council this week voted to waive interest costs, but insisted the bills be paid in full.

The residents earlier this month received notice from the township they each owed $13,950.19 as part of the reconstruction project almost a decade earlier that extended water and sewer lines across their properties.

The residents of Woolwich Street South, Scheifele Place, Dolman Street and Joseph Street were given until December 12 to inform the township if they intended to pay the bill in full or finance it over 20 years. The latter would come with an interest rate of 6.7 per cent, meaning homeowners would be out more than $25,000 over the term of the repayment plan.

