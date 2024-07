The Elmira Heat U15 fastpitch team after beating Tavistock to become Ontario champions. Back row, from left are Scott Dietrich (assistant coach), Liam Straus, Matthew Kochut, Colton Sinclair, Cohen Patterson, Zach Wiseman, William Thatcher, Mike Brito (head coach). From row from left are Jeff Fisher (assistant coach), Zack Forwell, Austin Dietrich, Max Krasovec, Colton Brito, Reese Martin, Cameron Fisher, Adam Thatcher (assistant coach). [Submitted]