A Better Tent City non-profit folds, new leadership will maintain shelters for the homeless

Since the pandemic, A Better Tent City in Kitchener has been providing housing for those in need. But now its non-profit is closing up shop, with The Working Centre stepping in to help maintain the status quo for its current residents.

According to the Region of Waterloo’s director of housing services, Ryan Pettpiere, this will be a collaborative transition period.

“There were some conversations between the board itself and The Working Centre as an organization, and based on fit and experience it seemed like a good partnership to move forward with,” he told The Observer.