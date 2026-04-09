A very personal approach to protecting the environment

A documentary showing the lifelong friendship between world-renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman and biologist Bristol Foster will be shown at the Princess Cinemas in Waterloo this weekend.
The Art of Adventure shows the audience the journey that the two friends took around the world with a 16mm Bolex camera and an artist’s paintbrush.
It was in 1957 that they departed from the United Kingdom to set out on a global expedition in a rugged Land Rover dubbed The Grizzly Torque, where they would travel through 19 countries across four continents over 14 months.