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A very personal approach to protecting the environment

Documentary on this weekend at Princess Cinemas tells of lifelong friendship between artist Robert Bateman and scientist Bristol Foster

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Apr 09, 2026

Posted on Apr 09, 2026

3 min read

A very personal approach to protecting the environment
The Art of Adventure focuses on the 18-month journey around the world that wildlife artist Robert Bateman and biologist Bristol Foster. The documentary is screening Apr. 10-13 at the Princess Cinemas. [Submitted]

A documentary showing the lifelong friendship between world-renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman and biologist Bristol Foster will be shown at the Princess Cinemas in Waterloo this weekend. 

The Art of Adventure shows the audience the journey that the two friends took around the world with a 16mm Bolex camera and an artist’s paintbrush. 

It was in 1957 that they departed from the United Kingdom to set out on a global expedition in a rugged Land Rover dubbed The Grizzly Torque, where they would travel through 19 countries across four continents over 14 months. 

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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