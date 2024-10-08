Celebration of Life for Al Eisen (Jr.)

SUNDAY, October.20.2024 from 1-3 -Alma Community Centre - 51 Simpson St., East, ALMA, ON • NOB 1A0

Peacefully, at his home in Elmira, ON, Albert Eisen (Jr.) passed away on Aug.24.2024 in his 68th year.

Al, was raised on a dairy farm in Cumnock, north of Fergus. Al enjoyed wood working from an early age. He was a teacher of carpentry at Conestoga College. In addition to carpentry, he loved his Malamute dogs, Smokey and Jaxx (to name a couple). Al trained them to be sled dogs and travelled with them for many years. Through his travels he fell in love with the sport of windsurfing. After suffering from a brain aneurism Al’s life changed, he still enjoyed spending time with his siblings and his dog, Jaxx. Al was pre-deceased by his parents, Albert and Hendrikje, along with siblings Henk Eisen, Hilly (Bob) Elsley and Alice Eisen. Lovingly remembered and will be missed by his family, John, Grace, Ralph (Sheila) and sister-in-laws, Anne and Ina and along with his many nieces and nephews and great nephews and nieces.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stoke Foundation of Canada.

