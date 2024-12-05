Allgeier, Cheryl Elizabeth

Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see!

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 in Conestogo at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Steve Allgeier for 44 years. Cherished and loving mother of Carrie and Mike (Cori) Allgeier. We are so blessed to have had her as our mother. Caring Nana to Haley and James Allgeier. Dear brother of John (Linda) Cress and Lloyd Cress. Predeceased by her parents Wilbert (1978) and Ruth (Hourie) Cress (2009). Daughter-in-law to Jack (1995) and Pat Allgeier. Cheryl will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Cheryl worked at Home Hardware in St. Jacobs and retired after 40 years of service. Cheryl was a very special woman that everyone looked up to. Her big hugs that you felt to your toes and her smile that lit up a room were contagious. At Cheryl’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Allgeier family would like to thank her PSWs and all care providers who helped Cheryl over the years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the ALS Society and the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

