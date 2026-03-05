Brohman, Bernard

Passed away on February 25th, 2026 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph, ON at the age of 95. Bernard was born in West Montrose, ON to the late Bernard and Angela Brohman on March 8th, 1930. Predeceased by 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Bernard was a longtime employee of the livestock exchange for 26 years and Guelph Doline for 26 years. Bernard will be remembered in the community as a gentle soul. A man who enjoyed old cars, dominating the euchre table with friends, enjoying sweet treats at the Maryhill Market, love for sports, warm summer night bon fires and most of all his love for exploring the roads of Maryhill on his electric bike. Bernard’s family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 10:00am at St. Boniface R.C Church 1355 Maryhill Rd. Interment at St. Boniface Cemetery to follow. Reception to be held at Maryhill Community Center 58 St Charles St East. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Wellington Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made at the funeral home or online directly through the charity’s website. Please call the funeral home 519-749-8467 to inform the family of your online donation. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bernard’s memorial.

