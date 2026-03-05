James “Jim” Hall Wells

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jim on February 27, 2026, in his 82nd year at WRHN @ Queen’s Blvd. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Gass). They were married for over 57 years. Loving father of Michael James Wells (Sara) and David Martin Wells. Special Uncle to Denise Hay. Born in Dumfries, Scotland, Jim carried his Scottish roots proudly throughout his life. He had a deep love of hockey and soccer. Jim worked in retail and became the store Manager at Robinsons department store at Conestoga Mall. Later teaching at Conestoga College and the Creator of Shoes for Moos. His warmth, love for life and Scottish humor, touched all who knew him. In keeping with Jim’s wishes there will be no visitation for funeral service. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237

; ; ;