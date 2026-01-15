Hot Off the Press
Concerns linger as region has yet to remove speed cameras

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Jan 15, 26

Posted on Jan 15, 26

3 min read

The speed camera next to St. Clement School is just one of many in the region that remain switched on, despite no longer issuing tickets. [Julian Gavaghan]

The Region of Waterloo’s speed cameras remain switched on and are still recording traffic data – but not issuing fines – two months after the province banned them.

While devices in Guelph and several other municipalities were physically removed shortly after the forced November 14 shutdown, the region has kept its radar devices powered up.

Its 28 cameras, all of which are near schools, will not be taken down until late-February and will continue recording speeds until then, the authority confirmed.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

