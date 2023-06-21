

Duck (Ronald Alvin) Densmore of Arthur, Ontario went to rock and roll heaven Friday June 9, 2023 after an heroic 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. No more pain.



He leaves behind his beloved partner Betsa (Elizabeth) Watt, best friend and mother Betty Densmore, late father Alvin Densmore, sister Wanda Densmore-partner Terry Wilkinson, sister Lynn Densmore- partner Eyk Hirschnitz . His daughters were most precious; Larissa Sorek-husband Pat Sorek, his grand children Rayah and Mila, his daughter Katrina Densmore, step daughter Crystal MacDonald-husband Shawn MacDonald, grand children Angela, Skyler and Maddie. Family meant the world to Duck. He is lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews as well as his many, many friends.



Duck worked most of his life as an excavator operator with exceptional skill in the family business. He loved music, classic rock and roll of course but did not limit his appreciation to other genres. He was a people person and made good solid friends wherever he went from all walks of life. He will be remembered for his enormous sense of humour, travels and his many escapades. One of his favourite things was to party and he hung on for his last birthday, his 68th, birthday bash/living wake June 3rd.



Duck wished to be cremated and there will be a private service for immediate family in July when all of his family is in Canada.



The family would like to thank the incredible nurses from Bayshore.



The family would appreciate donations to your favourite charity in his name. Arrangements entrusted to the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur.

