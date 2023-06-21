Hot Off the Press
Evy Dyck (Derksen)
George Parson
Duck (Ronald Alvin) Densmore
Weber, Elizabeth
St. Boniface Festival Picnic & BBQ
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Family Notice[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Display Ads[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
George Parson
August 20, 1947 − June 21, 2017
Unforgettable ♥
Miss you dad ,
Love Darlene, Mike, Steve & families
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/george-parson-2/
Post In:
In Memoriam
Previous Article
Duck (Ronald Alvin) Densmore
Next Article
Evy Dyck (Derksen)
Obituaries
Duck (Ronald Alvin) Densmore
Observer Staff
Jun 21, 23
Weber, Elizabeth
Observer Staff
Jun 21, 23
Knipfel, Marilyn
Observer Staff
Jun 15, 23
Beard, Patricia
Observer Staff
Jun 12, 23
Smith, Sidney
Observer Staff
Jun 12, 23
Hoffele, Betty
Observer Staff
Jun 08, 23
Krueger, Victor
Observer Staff
May 31, 23
Wendland, Lucille “Dolly” (nee Falk)
Observer Staff
May 30, 23
In Memoriam
Evy Dyck (Derksen)
Observer Staff
Jun 21, 23
George Parson
Observer Staff
Jun 21, 23
Martin, Larry
Observer Staff
May 18, 23
Bryan 'B.J.' Maher
Observer Staff
May 05, 23
George Parson
Cassandra Merlihan
Jun 22, 22
Herb Townsend
Cassandra Merlihan
May 12, 22
Bryan ‘B.J.’ Maher
Cassandra Merlihan
May 04, 22
Brenda DeVries (Ogram)
Cassandra Merlihan
Apr 21, 22
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA