Weber, Elizabeth

February 4, 1928 – June 19, 2023

Surrounded by her family, Elizabeth Caroline Weber (nee Steckle) went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 95. On June 20, 1953 she was united in marriage to Abner Weber who predeceased her on December 22, 2016. Dearly loved mother of Ruth (Nathan) Yutzy of Hawkesville, Raymond (Anna) of Aylmer, Kenneth (Mary) of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Karen (Amsey) Brubacher of Allenford, Arnold (Elizabeth) of Wallenstein, Doris Stewart of Tara, Marvin (Sharon) of Wallenstein. Loved grandmother of 40 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren. Sister of Edith Martin, Becky and Eugene Bender, Stuart Steckle. Predeceased by her parents, Menno and Vila (Musselman) Steckle, step-mother Philippa (Penfold), sister Mildred Martin, great-granddaughter Angela Weber and in-laws Aden Martin, Amsey Martin, Roy Martin, RuthAnn Steckle, Jacob and Selina Wiens, Sarah Weber, Mary Anne Weber in infancy. Elizabeth was a long time, faithful charter member of Countryside Mennonite Fellowship. Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral service took place on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Countryside Mennonite Fellowship, 3745 Herrgott Rd., Hawkesville, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery. The service was livestreamed. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to everyone at Derbecker’s Heritage House for the love and care given to our mother over the past five years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

