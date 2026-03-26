E-petition is looking to see Elmira’s downtown greener

The prospect of a limited effort to return trees to downtown Elmira as part of a repaving project prompted a quick response from concerned residents, ultimately bringing Woolwich council onside.

Township council opted March 10 to ensure Arthur Street gets repaved this summer rather than wait another year for a more comprehensive tree-planting project, including specialized soil cells that couldn’t be arranged quickly enough for this year.

The original idea was to go with more planter boxes – cheaper at $2,000 apiece versus $20,000 each of the soil cells – as a trade-off for faster completion of the long-overdue repaving.