Hot Off the Press
Neighbours upset by construction at Winterbourne school
Golf tournament supports WCS’ family violence prevention program
Summer Reading Club sees an uptick as kids sign on
No-bake ‘lemon delight’ is an easy dessert anyone can make
Seniors’ tea event added as lead-up to Wellesley Fall Fair
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Wellington County horse
By
Ethan Braund
Last updated on Aug 07, 25
Posted on Aug 07, 25
2 min read
[Submitted]
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/eastern-equine-encephalitis-found-in-wellington-county-horse/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Elmira Lawn Bowling Club offers up free program for youths
Next Article
Albert (Bert) Meng
Ethan Braund
Trending
Recent
Elmira Legion looking to repurpose section of old Bailey bridge
Former students of Bill Exley credit late teacher for their success
Elmira neighbourhood hit in apparent act of eco-vandalism
New industrial subdivision in the works for east side of Elmira
Second subdivision proposed for Hawkesville Road area of St. Jacobs
Neighbours upset by construction at Winterbourne school
Golf tournament supports WCS’ family violence prevention program
Summer Reading Club sees an uptick as kids sign on
No-bake ‘lemon delight’ is an easy dessert anyone can make
Seniors’ tea event added as lead-up to Wellesley Fall Fair
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA