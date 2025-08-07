Hot Off the Press
Neighbours upset by construction at Winterbourne school
Golf tournament supports WCS’ family violence prevention program
Summer Reading Club sees an uptick as kids sign on
No-bake ‘lemon delight’ is an easy dessert anyone can make
Seniors’ tea event added as lead-up to Wellesley Fall Fair
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Albert (Bert) Meng
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/albert-bert-meng/
Post In:
In Memoriam
Family Notices
Previous Article
The View From Here: August 7, 2025
Next Article
What to know about cervical cancer
Obituaries
Albrecht, Muriel
Observer Staff
Aug 07, 25
Ballantyne, Joanne Rosalie (Carter)
Observer Staff
Jul 31, 25
Robbins, Patricia
Observer Staff
Jul 24, 25
Martin, Wayne B
Observer Staff
Jul 24, 25
Exley, William Arthur
Observer Staff
Jul 17, 25
Martin, Tilman
Observer Staff
Jul 17, 25
Baker, Erma
Observer Staff
Jul 17, 25
Martin, Ion
Observer Staff
Jul 17, 25
In Memoriam
Albert (Bert) Meng
Observer Staff
Aug 07, 25
Gregory “Greg” Alexander Shantz
Observer Staff
Jul 31, 25
Clayton Bowman
Observer Staff
Jul 17, 25
Cass Frey
Observer Staff
Jul 09, 25
George Parson
Observer Staff
Jun 19, 25
Herb Townsend
Observer Staff
May 08, 25
Israel, Patricia (Biehn)
Observer Staff
May 08, 25
Rita Klein
Observer Staff
May 01, 25
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA