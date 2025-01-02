Edgar “Ed” Koster of Floradale and formerly of Drayton went home to be with his Lord and Saviour suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Rita (Hoftyzer) for 44 years. Dear father of Mark and Ashley Koster, Rachel and Ryan Roth, David and Amanda Koster, Cindy and Mark Brown, Eddy and Lauren Koster and Bradley and Tara Koster. Cherished grandfather of Bryson and Zoey Koster, Meagan, Brayden, Kandice and Rhianna Roth, Ben, Ellie and Hannah Koster, Mark Jr, Owen, Liam, Kaylee, Ahneka and Shyla Brown, Lilah, Eli and Kylie Koster, Rocco and Rosabella Koster. Brother of the late Jake Koster (2010), Diane and Hank Ottens of Moorefield, the late Lambert Koster (2015), Margaret Rozendal and the late Richard (2016) of Listowel, Janet Koster of Palmerston and Irene and her friend Brian Steckley of Listowel. Brother-in-law of Coba Koster and Berend Mensinga, Patricia Koster, Linda and John Drost, Anne and John Stevens, the late Gerard (2010) and Bernice (2017) Hoftyzer, Cheryl and Tim Mulder and Jeff and Yvonne VanSoest. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, many nieces,nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaretha Koster.



The family received friends at the Drayton Christian Reformed Church, 88 Main St. E., Drayton, Ontario on Sunday December 29, 2024 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.



The Funeral Service of Remembrance was held in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 11:00 am.



As expressions of sympathy donations to Community Christian School, Drayton and the Palmerston and District Hospital would be appreciated by the family.



Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton.

