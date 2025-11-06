Elmira Legion prepares for Remembrance Day parade

The Elmira Legion is holding its Remembrance Day parade on Sunday at 2:45 p.m., with a public ceremony at the cenotaph at 3 p.m. [File photo]

As poppies begin to bloom on our fall jackets, the Elmira Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony is this Sunday to honour the men and women who served in the armed forces.

On November 9, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 469 is inviting every resident of Elmira and the surrounding area to join them in a parade and commemoration service.

People will form up at the Elmira branch, located on First Street, at 2:30 p.m., with the parade that starts 15 minutes later heading to the cenotaph on Arthur Street.

