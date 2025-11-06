Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Elmira Legion prepares for Remembrance Day parade

By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Nov 06, 25

Posted on Nov 06, 25

3 min read

Elmira Legion prepares for Remembrance Day parade
The Elmira Legion is holding its Remembrance Day parade on Sunday at 2:45 p.m., with a public ceremony at the cenotaph at 3 p.m. [File photo]

As poppies begin to bloom on our fall jackets, the Elmira Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony is this Sunday to honour the men and women who served in the armed forces.

On November 9, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 469 is inviting every resident of Elmira and the surrounding area to join them in a parade and commemoration service.

People will form up at the Elmira branch, located on First Street, at 2:30 p.m., with the parade that starts 15 minutes later heading to the cenotaph on Arthur Street.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA