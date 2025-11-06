Timekeeper nets scholarship from Elmira ref association

Haylie Smith received a $500 scholarship from the Elmira and District Hockey Referee Association. [Andrea Eymann]

A timekeeper got a little boost in her education fund courtesy of the Elmira and District Hockey Referees Association (EDHRA).

Haylie Smith, an Arthur resident in her first year at Wilfrid Laurier University, received a $500 scholarship.

The association established the fund to support referees pursuing a post-secondary education. With fewer applicants from their ranks, the EDHRA opened it up to timekeepers as well, as they had recently joined the organization, said Matt Hoggarth, a referee and the group’s treasurer.

