Kings notch another four-point weekend

Elmira captain Brett Warrilow scores the Kings’ third goal of a 4-1 win over Komoka at the WMC on Sunday. [Julian Gavaghan]

The Elmira Sugar Kings extended their winning streak to ten games with a pair of victories over the weekend. The team remains atop the GOHL’s Western Conference standings with a record of 14-2.

On Halloween night in Listowel, the Kings earned a treat in the form of a 2-1 victory over the Cyclones. They followed that up with a 4-1 win against the visiting Komoka Kings Sunday night at the WMC.

The Kings got things rolling in Listowel with a shorthanded goal from Kyle Morey at 7:56 of the opening frame. Brady Schwindt notched an assist on the play.

