Kings notch another four-point weekend

Pair of wins help the team remain atop Western Conference standings

By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Nov 06, 25

Posted on Nov 06, 25

Elmira captain Brett Warrilow scores the Kings’ third goal of a 4-1 win over Komoka at the WMC on Sunday. [Julian Gavaghan]

The Elmira Sugar Kings extended their winning streak to ten games with a pair of victories over the weekend. The team remains atop the GOHL’s Western Conference standings with a record of 14-2.

On Halloween night in Listowel, the Kings earned a treat in the form of a 2-1 victory over the Cyclones. They followed that up with a 4-1 win against the visiting Komoka Kings Sunday night at the WMC.

The Kings got things rolling in Listowel with a shorthanded goal from Kyle Morey at 7:56 of the opening frame. Brady Schwindt notched an assist on the play.

