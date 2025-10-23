Elmira’s Grace Maher honoured by funeral industry

“Somebody has to talk, but somebody has to listen,” noted Dreisinger Funeral Home director Grace Maher as she modestly reflected on her lauded ability to lend an ear to the bereaved.
Yet, having just won a lifetime achievement award for demonstrating this quiet compassion over nearly six decades, the great-granddaughter of Christian Dreisinger, who founded the Elmira firm 120 years ago, feels uncomfortable receiving attention.
“Grace doesn’t like the spotlight,” explained fellow mortician John Rooyakkers as he and other Dreisinger staff members gathered around the kitchen table with the firm’s stalwart during their lunch break.