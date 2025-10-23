Elmira’s Grace Maher honoured by funeral industry

The Ontario Funeral Service Association presented Maher with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at Dreisinger Funeral Home

Grace Maher, the great-granddaughter of the Dreisinger founder, has been honoured for her dedication to funeral directing. [Julian Gavaghan]

“Somebody has to talk, but somebody has to listen,” noted Dreisinger Funeral Home director Grace Maher as she modestly reflected on her lauded ability to lend an ear to the bereaved.

Yet, having just won a lifetime achievement award for demonstrating this quiet compassion over nearly six decades, the great-granddaughter of Christian Dreisinger, who founded the Elmira firm 120 years ago, feels uncomfortable receiving attention.

“Grace doesn’t like the spotlight,” explained fellow mortician John Rooyakkers as he and other Dreisinger staff members gathered around the kitchen table with the firm’s stalwart during their lunch break.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;